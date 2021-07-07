Memphis City Council approves $24M for rent and utility assistance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians in need of rental and utility assistance will soon get a boost.

The Memphis City Council approved a resolution accepting $24,532,239 in federal funds for just that.

The money comes from the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Fund and will go to those financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The council’s approval Tuesday involves the second allocation of funds from the feds. To apply for a portion of that money, click here.

Applications can be submitted through July 14.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.