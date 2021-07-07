Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis City Council approves $24M for rent and utility assistance

(WAVE 3 News)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphians in need of rental and utility assistance will soon get a boost.

The Memphis City Council approved a resolution accepting $24,532,239 in federal funds for just that.

The money comes from the Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Fund and will go to those financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.   The council’s approval Tuesday involves the second allocation of funds from the feds. To apply for a portion of that money, click here. 

Applications can be submitted through July 14.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down

Latest News

Memphis City Council approves ordinance allowing police to cite drag racing participants, organizers
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Efforts underway to get vaccine shots to Tennessee holdouts
Efforts underway to get vaccine shots to holdouts in Tennessee
First 100 doses of Moderna vaccine offered at pediatrician office in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Efforts underway to get vaccine shots to Tennessee holdouts