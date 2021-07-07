Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis City Council approves ordinance allowing police to cite drag racing participants, organizers

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council approved an ordinance that gives Memphis police more power when it comes to cracking down on street racing.

The ordinance allows officers to ticket those, other than drivers, who participate in street races or reckless driving exhibitions. That includes anyone who organizes or participates in drag races.

Those people would be issued citations carrying fines and required court appearances.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down

Latest News

Memphis City Council approves $24M for rent and utility assistance
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Efforts underway to get vaccine shots to Tennessee holdouts
Efforts underway to get vaccine shots to holdouts in Tennessee
First 100 doses of Moderna vaccine offered at pediatrician office in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
Efforts underway to get vaccine shots to Tennessee holdouts