Memphis City Council approves ordinance allowing police to cite drag racing participants, organizers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council approved an ordinance that gives Memphis police more power when it comes to cracking down on street racing.

The ordinance allows officers to ticket those, other than drivers, who participate in street races or reckless driving exhibitions. That includes anyone who organizes or participates in drag races.

Those people would be issued citations carrying fines and required court appearances.

