Memphis continues to fill jobs lost during pandemic

By Camille Connor
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been less than one week since pandemic-related unemployment payments were cut short in Tennessee.

The Greater Memphis Chamber’s Chief Economic Development officer Ted Townsend feels the move to cut benefits was to be expected.

“The federal stimulus was a lifeline - a really important benefit to those during what is an unprecedented time that we’ve never seen. But I don’t think that it was designed with permanence in mind,” Townsend said.

Townsend states that 79% of jobs that were lost due to the pandemic have been regained, but unemployment in Shelby County remains above 6 percent.

Right now, companies are competing for workers.

“There’s a lot more confidence in in a safer environment for these employees,” said Townsend, “and they’re getting aggressive with increasing pay rates, and even instituting signing bonuses.”

Townsend says workers are in demand in manufacturing, transportation, distribution and healthcare. He also says the chamber is currently working to attract dozens more businesses that will bring new jobs. Overall, he says his outlook on future employment rates is a positive one.

“The unemployment rate at 6.3 percent as of July 1 for the Memphis region is still not where we want it to be,” he said, “but that does mean that we have folks available in the workforce, in the labor force. That is attractive to companies.”

For those looking for employment, the Greater Memphis Chamber has posted area jobs on the website’s jobs board here.

