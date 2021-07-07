Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law

By Parker King
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 5:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been almost one week exactly since Tennessee’s permitless carry law went into effect.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis was outspoken against the permitless carry law before becoming the head of the department less than a month ago. But she does plan to uphold it.

Davis shared remarks on the law Tuesday which began with some much-needed clarification, that not just anyone can openly carry a firearm in Tennessee with the new permitless carry legislation.

“If the person meets age qualification. Two, person lawfully possesses the handgun and if the person is lawfully present in a place where he or she is allowed to carry a weapon,” said Davis.

Memphis Police Department also tweeted out a fact sheet showing who permitless carry does not apply to, which includes convicted felons and those who’ve been admitted to a mental institution in the last seven years. They also tweeted out facts about where permitless carry is allowed, which does not include schools, federal buildings and courthouses.

Davis also emphasized the importance of the public’s help and reminded folks to be responsible gun owners to help curb violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Memphis highway shooting victim taken into custody after released from hospital
Memphis highway shooting victim taken into custody after released from hospital
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting
Justin Smith is being charged with driving while license suspended, violation of financial law...
Mother killed, driver charged in 4th of July crash, police say

Latest News

Repair of initial I-40 bridge fracture complete; crews continue work
Initial fracture repair complete
5 Star Stories: Enjoying the great outdoors across the Mid-South
Enjoying the great outdoors across the Mid-South
Shelby Farms Park
5 Star Stories: Enjoying the great outdoors across the Mid-South
Memphis City Council approves $24M for rent and utility assistance
Memphis City Council approves $24M for rent and utility assistance