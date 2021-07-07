Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been almost one week exactly since Tennessee’s permitless carry law went into effect.

Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis was outspoken against the permitless carry law before becoming the head of the department less than a month ago. But she does plan to uphold it.

Davis shared remarks on the law Tuesday which began with some much-needed clarification, that not just anyone can openly carry a firearm in Tennessee with the new permitless carry legislation.

“If the person meets age qualification. Two, person lawfully possesses the handgun and if the person is lawfully present in a place where he or she is allowed to carry a weapon,” said Davis.

Memphis Police Department also tweeted out a fact sheet showing who permitless carry does not apply to, which includes convicted felons and those who’ve been admitted to a mental institution in the last seven years. They also tweeted out facts about where permitless carry is allowed, which does not include schools, federal buildings and courthouses.

We encourage those who choose to carry a firearm to either take a handgun carry permit class or a firearms safety course. Remember safety and knowledge are keys to success. Be safe, Memphis! pic.twitter.com/AapjqknD3T — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 6, 2021

Davis also emphasized the importance of the public’s help and reminded folks to be responsible gun owners to help curb violent crime.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.