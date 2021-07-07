Advertise with WMC
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An Memphis police officer was injured in a crash while responding to a shooting Tuesday evening.

Police say the officer was headed to a shooting on Mendenhall when the crash happened on Boxdale and Knight Arnold.

The officer was rushed to Methodist University Hospital and is expected to be okay. Police say the shooting victim left the scene but returned later and was taken to a hospital in non-critical condition.

