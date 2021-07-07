Advertise with WMC
Memphis Police searching for pair of runaway brothers

Jamarion Jordan (left) and Jamarius Jordan (right)
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are asking for the public’s help in locating two missing children who are believed to be endangered runaways.

According to officials, Wednesday morning around 1:30 a.m., 13-year-old Jamarion Jordan and 7-year-old Jamarius Jordan left the Quality Inn hotel in a black Chevrolet Malibu.

Jamarion is 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 70 pounds. He has a low haircut and was last seen wearing black shorts and red Reebok shoes, police say.

Jamarius is 3 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and gray shorts, police say.

If you have any information on the Jordan’s whereabouts, contact the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-COPS.

