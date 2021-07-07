Memphis Tiger baseball player earns postgraduate scholarship

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former University of Memphis Baseball Player Alec Trela is one of two students chosen as winners of the 2021 Commissioner’s Postgraduate Leadership Award as voted on by American Athletic Conference Faculty Athletics Representatives.

Tulane Swimmer Jeni Griffin is the other.

The award is given to one male and one female student-athlete who have been admitted to a degree-granting or professional program for the following year, and who have demonstrated leadership through excellence in academic credentials, athletic performance, and depth of commitment to service within the institution or the community.

Trela and Griffin will each receive a $5,000 scholarship, which may be applied to postgraduate study.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.