More muggy and warm weather through the weekend

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly to mostly cloudy through the afternoon with a passing shower or downpour. Many areas will stay dry. Highs will reach the mid 80s to around 90, depending on cloud cover. Winds will be southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds with lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 5 mph.

LATE WEEK: Expect clouds to mix with sun at times with just a stray shower or storm. Again, many areas could stay mostly dry. Highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90 with overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a stray shower or storm, mainly over northwest Tennessee. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with isolated showers or storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Isolated showers or storms will be mostly likely Monday with lower chances by Wednesday.

Spencer Denton

First Alert Storm Tracking Team

Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

Twitter: @dentonwx

