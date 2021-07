MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police reported a shooting at the Courtyard Apartments around 11:30 a.m.

Two people were reported to have non-life threatening injuries.

West Memphis Police Chief used their new Drone Response Unit to secure the scene and clear the building.

The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.