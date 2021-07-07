Advertise with WMC
Police: Man critically wounded in South Memphis shooting

Memphis Police are investigating a shooting at Belz and Kansas.
By Amber Strong
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:00 a.m. near Belz and Kansas Street in South Memphis.

Upon arrival, the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact 901-528-CASH with tips.

