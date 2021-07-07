Police: Man critically wounded in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after being shot Tuesday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officials say the shooting happened around 10:00 a.m. near Belz and Kansas Street in South Memphis.

Upon arrival, the victim was rushed to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact 901-528-CASH with tips.

