Repair of initial I-40 bridge fracture complete; crews continue work

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials say the contractor has completed the repair of the initial fracture on the I-40 bridge, but there is still work to be done.

Crews continue to work around the clock.

TDOT released a list of what crews are focused on this week, including the removal of all post-tensioning rods. Crews will also take care of the drilling that remains on small connection pieces.

TDOT says final bolting and torqueing are ongoing along with the removal of the rigging from the bridge’s upper truss section.

