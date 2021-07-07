Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Repair of initial I-40 bridge fracture complete; crews continue work

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) officials say the contractor has completed the repair of the initial fracture on the I-40 bridge, but there is still work to be done.

Crews continue to work around the clock.

TDOT released a list of what crews are focused on this week, including the removal of all post-tensioning rods. Crews will also take care of the drilling that remains on small connection pieces.

TDOT says final bolting and torqueing are ongoing along with the removal of the rigging from the bridge’s upper truss section.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health explains tactics to address vaccine...
Fauci says Mississippians may want to consider wearing masks even if fully vaccinated
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Kelby Shorty
7-year-old dead after triple shooting in North Memphis
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
385 shutdown investigation
Shooting investigation on Highway 385, traffic shut down

Latest News

Repair of initial I-40 bridge fracture complete; crews continue work
Initial fracture repair complete
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Violent Crime Involving Juveniles
‘This is a morality war’ Memphis lawmaker speaks out on violent crime involving children
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case