Ride of Tears organizers plan emergency ride for recent victims of gun violence

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizers with the Ride of Tears are planning an emergency ride in light of recent gun violence in the Bluff City.

One of the latest victims, shot and killed over Fourth of July weekend, is 7-year-old Kelby Shorty.

The organization plans to announce details about the ride Wednesday afternoon and offer support to the Memphis Police Department’s new chief Cerelyn “CJ” Davis.

