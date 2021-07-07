Some Tennessee lawmakers criticize Gov. Bill Lee’s flight voucher program promoting tourism

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some local and state lawmakers are criticizing a new Tennessee program that offers up to $250 in airline vouchers for visitors to Memphis and several other large cities in the state.

Governor Bill Lee announced “Tennessee’s On Me Program” Tuesday in an effort to draw more tourists to the Volunteer state. Visitors must purchase a two-night stay at one of the participating hotels in either Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga or Knoxville to receive a voucher for Delta, American or Southwest Airlines.

In total, $2.5 million is up for grabs. But not everyone is on board.

State Rep. London Lamar tweeted: “The state cut unemployment but giving away airline vouchers??? Whatttttttttt!”

Tennessee ended its participation in the federal pandemic unemployment program last weekend.

Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer tweeted: “Memphis leadership is banking on tourism to be a boon to Memphis and putting lots of eggs in the downtown basket. If you’re mad at @BillLeeTN for this free plane ticket scheme and live in Memphis, apply pressure here as well.”

Several other state lawmakers criticized the program on social media.

The governor’s office told our Nashville NBC affiliate, WSMV, the campaign is funded by a one-time investment in the 2021-22 Tennessee Department of Tourism budget and is separate from the temporary federally-funded pandemic unemployment program.

According to the Tennessee Department of Revenue, Tennessee’s tourism industry lost more than $300 million in revenue last year.

