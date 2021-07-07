Suns take NBA Finals game one vs Bucks
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game one of the NBA Finals tipped off Tuesday night with the Eastern Champion Milwaukee Bucks at the West Champs, the Phoenix Suns.
Suns win at home 118-105. Memphian Cam Payne with 10 for the Suns backing up Chris Paul at Point Guard, who has 32
Devin Booker with 27.
The Bucks playing with All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s nursing a hyperextended knee, still produces 20 points and 17 rebounds.
Khris Middleton with 29.
Game two is Thursday at Phoenix.
