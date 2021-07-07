Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Suns take NBA Finals game one vs Bucks

(WKYT)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Game one of the NBA Finals tipped off Tuesday night with the Eastern Champion Milwaukee Bucks at the West Champs, the Phoenix Suns.

Suns win at home 118-105. Memphian Cam Payne with 10 for the Suns backing up Chris Paul at Point Guard, who has 32

Devin Booker with 27.

The Bucks playing with All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo, who’s nursing a hyperextended knee, still produces 20 points and 17 rebounds.

Khris Middleton with 29.

Game two is Thursday at Phoenix.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Memphis highway shooting victim taken into custody after released from hospital
Memphis highway shooting victim taken into custody after released from hospital
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting
Justin Smith is being charged with driving while license suspended, violation of financial law...
Mother killed, driver charged in 4th of July crash, police say

Latest News

Alec Trela of the Eau Claire Express celebrates after hitting a home run Friday night.
Memphis Tiger baseball player earns postgraduate scholarship
901 FC Murphy makes USL Team of the Week
US U-19 team 3-0 in FIBA WORLD CUP with Memphian Kennedy Chandler at point guard
Memphis Redbirds host Fourth of July celebrations
Memphis Redbirds host 4th of July celebrations