Third suspect arrested in shooting death at Memphis hotel
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis murder suspect was taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. Marshals.
Gladdaysha Wilson is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Rodrecus Partee.
Partee was shot July 3 at the American Best Value Inn near American Way. Wilson was located near Brunswick Road in Memphis and taken into custody without incident.
Two other suspects, 21-year-old Jamal Medlock and 21-year-old Jer’Miracle Walton, were previously arrested and are facing first-degree murder charges in the case.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.