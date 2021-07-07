Third suspect arrested in shooting death at Memphis hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis murder suspect was taken into custody Wednesday by U.S. Marshals.

Gladdaysha Wilson is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Rodrecus Partee.

Partee was shot July 3 at the American Best Value Inn near American Way. Wilson was located near Brunswick Road in Memphis and taken into custody without incident.

Two other suspects, 21-year-old Jamal Medlock and 21-year-old Jer’Miracle Walton, were previously arrested and are facing first-degree murder charges in the case.

