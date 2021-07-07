Advertise with WMC
Tracking a cold front and your First Alert on its impact to the Mid-South

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm and humid pattern is now in place across the Mid-South with a slow moving cold front to our west. The additional moisture in the air and the approaching front will bring an increase in rain chances to the area as the week comes to a close.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light South wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated afternoon showers, a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and high temperatures in the low 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight Southwest wind and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated to widely scattered afternoon showers along with highs near 90 and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower, high temperatures in the lower 90s, and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers, highs in the upper 80s. and overnight lows in the lower 70s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day, afternoon highs in the low 90s, and overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

WMC Action News 5

