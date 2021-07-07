Tropical Storm Elsa making landfall in Florida Wednesday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tropical Storm Elsa is slowly moving onshore south of Tallahassee, Florida on Wednesday morning. This will be its second landfall; the first was in Cuba on Monday.

Elsa will bring isolated tornadoes, flooding and gusty winds to southern and central Florida through Wednesday afternoon.

Tropical Storm Elsa will move along the east coast over the next few days (WMC)

As Elsa moves inland, it will weaken to a weak tropical storm as it moves through the Carolinas and up the east coast on Thursday and Friday. Flooding will be the primary concern as it hugs the coast with up to 5 inches of rain within 24 hours.

Elsa briefly became a hurricane on Friday July 2, which made it the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Hurricane force winds were recorded in St Lucia and Barbados.

