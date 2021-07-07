Advertise with WMC
US U-19 team 3-0 in FIBA WORLD CUP with Memphian Kennedy Chandler at point guard

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The United States U-19 team with Memphian Kennedy Chandler at point guard continues to roll at the FIBA World Cup in Riga, Latvia.

Chandler with 10 points and three assists as the Americans Dominate Australia 87-66. NBA Draftnerd Analyst Mason Wolverton writes, “Chandler, who’s signed to play at Tennessee, has a nice mix of defense, playmaking, shooting and scoring.”

The USA advances to the Round of 16 where it will play South Korea.”

Bracket Play starts Wednesday. 

Team USA, Coached by TCU Head Coach Jamie Dixon, is four wins away from repeating as FIBA U-19 World Cup gold medalists. The United States has won seven gold, three silvers, and a bronze since the inception of this tournament in 1979. 

The U.S. record during that time, 101 and 14.

