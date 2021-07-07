WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field and course shaping up with one month until golf tournament

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than a month until the world’s best golfers play in the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Preparations are underway at TPC Southwind for the third year of the World Golf Championship in Memphis.

“I think the course will be the best we’ve ever seen the golf course, to be honest,” executive director Darrell Smith said.

Fans will be welcomed back to the tournament this year after 2020 prevented spectators from watching due to Covid-19.

“We’re pretty optimistic we’ll get a tournament that looks more like 2019,” Smith said.

Organizers are planning for several fan enhancements that will highlight the best parts of Memphis. Food vendors, the BBQ pit, a new sports betting lounge and TruGreen backyard hangout to relax. Smith said, “We have a lot of new fan activations and continue to focus on everything for on-site spectator to make sure they have plenty of stops along the way as they watch the best players in the world.”

Some of the best players in the world have already committed to the tournament. 2019 champion Brooks Koepka the latest to announce he will play in Memphis. “We feel like there’ll be more names to come and there will be more names to come, but already announcing him, along with Dustin Johnson, two of our favorites here in Memphis, it gets off to a great start.”

Another fan-favorite, Phil Mickelson, qualifies to return after winning the PGA Championship. “I don’t think I’d be sitting here seven years ago and think Phil would be here for so many consecutive years,” Smith said. “But, for him to win the PGA in the fashion he did, to be eligible for a World Golf Championship where he’s had great success at Southwind, it’s a perfect gift for what we dealt with last year to have Phil back in 2021.”

St. Jude will still be heavily involved. There will be a Purple Eagle plane dedication. Tournament organizers are still finding ways to incorporate patients in a safe manner.

The tournament runs August 2-8. Visit www.wgcfedex.com for tickets and more information.

