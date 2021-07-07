What’s trending in Memphis with WMC’s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5′s Joy Redmond and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Joy and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about what’s coming up this week.

The Restoration: Frank Ray Expository Preaching & Church Growth Conference 2021 is underway at New Salem Baptist Church located at 2237 S. Parkway E. The conference wraps up July 8. Dr. Jamal Bryant is Wednesday night’s speaker at 7 p.m. Click here to register and check out the conference schedule.

Relationship Unleashed will host a free Community Open Day Saturday, July 10 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 1840 Pyramid Place inside the Medtronic building. The event will mark the opening of the nonprofit’s new office space. The ribbon cutting will include lunch along with a meet and greet. For more information call (901) 300-9279.

Catch Joy and Telisa Tuesdays at 9 a.m. on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Roku -- and listen to Telisa on FM 104/AM 1240 WAVN The Trend weekdays at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.