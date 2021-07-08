1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two people are injured and one person is dead after a serious two-vehicle crash at an intersection in Orange Mound.

Memphis police responded to the crash around 7:26 a.m. Thursday at Park Avenue and Boston Street.

Investigators say one of the victims died on the scene and two others were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

