2 Tigers win AAC Scholar Athlete honors

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congratulations to Former Memphis Tigers Elizabeth Moberg and Alec Trela.

They are chosen by American Athletic Conference Faculty Athletic Representatives as the league’s Scholar Athletes of the Year for their respective sports.

Moberg for women’s soccer. The Goalkeeper is the third straight Tiger to win this award and Trela for baseball.

Both receive a $2,000 in scholarship money that can be applied to postgraduate or professional studies.

Trela also gets a $5,000 scholarship by winning the AAC Commissioner’s Postgraduate Leadership Award.

