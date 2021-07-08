Advertise with WMC
3 juveniles wanted in connection to critical overnight shooting

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for three juvenile suspects they say shot and critically injured a man overnight Thursday.

Investigators say the three suspects were allegedly visiting another set of juveniles at a residence on Windy Avenue near Raleigh when they shot the man.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police Department says the suspects fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima with temporary tags.

