3 juveniles wanted in connection to critical overnight shooting
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are looking for three juvenile suspects they say shot and critically injured a man overnight Thursday.
Investigators say the three suspects were allegedly visiting another set of juveniles at a residence on Windy Avenue near Raleigh when they shot the man.
He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Memphis Police Department says the suspects fled the scene in a white Nissan Altima with temporary tags.
