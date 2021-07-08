Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

$375K grant awarded to Mississippi to establish business center

(Pexels.com)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Techies and entrepreneurs will see a new business center in Mississippi.

And the center is expected to be in Jackson.

Minority Business Development Agency, under the U.S. Department of Commerce, awarded a $375K grant to set up a new center in the Magnolia State.

Senator Roger Wicker broke the news on social media Thursday.

MBDA is the only federal agency tasked with promoting the competitiveness of minority businesses, according to its website.

MBDA plans to release all the details of the grant next week but did say in an email it anticipates the Mississippi location will be in Jackson.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man charged with two counts attempted first degree murder
Man charged for shooting on I-40
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman

Latest News

ENTER TO WIN: Heating and Cooling system from Conway Cares!
Chick Fil A Community Champions
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Ron Childers launches Heights for Hunger benefiting the Mid-South Food Bank
Ron Childers launches Heights for Hunger to raise money for the Mid-South Food Bank
Ida B. Wells
Ida B. Wells Celebration Week to kick-off ahead of statue unveiling in Memphis
The Mid-South Food Bank's new fundraising campaign "Heights for Hunger" gives you a chance to...
Rappel down building in downtown Memphis with new Mid-South Food Bank fundraiser: Heights for Hunger