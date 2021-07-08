Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Chandler helps team USA advance to quarters in FIBA U-19 World Cup

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian Kennedy Chandler is doing it up with Team USA at the FIBA U-19 World Cup Basketball Tournament in Latvia.

Chandler rifled a one-touch pass back for the layup in Team USA’S 132-60 win over South Korea.

Chandler with eight points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds in the blowout.

He was a plus 33 on the court.

Team USA is now 5-0 in the tournament. Tey will play Senegal Wednesday at 10 a.m. Memphis time in the Quarterfinals.

The U.S. is the defending FIBA U-19 World Cup Champion.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Man charged with two counts attempted first degree murder
Man charged for shooting on I-40
Brandon Gray autopsy
Autopsy: 14-year-old boy who died of starvation weighed 63 lbs.

Latest News

2 Tigers win AAC Scholar Athlete honors
Grizzlies prepare for NBA Draft with player workouts
Trinidad and Tobago wins in Gold Cup with 901 FC help
Brooks Koepka wins WGC-FedEX St. Jude Invitational
WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational field and course shaping up with one month until golf tournament