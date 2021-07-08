Chandler helps team USA advance to quarters in FIBA U-19 World Cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphian Kennedy Chandler is doing it up with Team USA at the FIBA U-19 World Cup Basketball Tournament in Latvia.

Chandler rifled a one-touch pass back for the layup in Team USA’S 132-60 win over South Korea.

Chandler with eight points, seven assists, four steals and three rebounds in the blowout.

He was a plus 33 on the court.

Team USA is now 5-0 in the tournament. Tey will play Senegal Wednesday at 10 a.m. Memphis time in the Quarterfinals.

The U.S. is the defending FIBA U-19 World Cup Champion.

