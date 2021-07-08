Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Continued hot and humid with a very small rain chance

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds to mix with sun at times this afternoon with just a stray shower or storm. Again, many areas will stay mostly dry. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and maybe a stray downpour in a few spots in west Tennessee. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More of the same with highs in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible, but not likely. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a stray shower or storm, mainly over northwest Tennessee. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Isolated showers or storms will be mostly likely Monday with lower chances by Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man charged with two counts attempted first degree murder
Man charged for shooting on I-40
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed

Latest News

bb
WMC Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Morning Mid-South Weather - Thursday July 8 2021
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to weekend rain and dropping temps
Wednesday evening weather update
Tracking a cold front and your First Alert on its impact to the Mid-South
Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening Mid-South weather forecast from WMC Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 7, 2021