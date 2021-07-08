Continued hot and humid with a very small rain chance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect clouds to mix with sun at times this afternoon with just a stray shower or storm. Again, many areas will stay mostly dry. Highs will be in the low 90s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Passing clouds and maybe a stray downpour in a few spots in west Tennessee. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: More of the same with highs in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower or storm is possible, but not likely. Winds southwest at 5-15 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of a stray shower or storm, mainly over northwest Tennessee. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the low 70s. Sunday looks mostly cloudy with scattered showers or storms and highs in the mid to upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: Continued hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Isolated showers or storms will be mostly likely Monday with lower chances by Wednesday.

