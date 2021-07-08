Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Dutch dreams: 3x3 Olympic basketball team eyes Tokyo gold

A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport in Tokyo, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)(Koji Sasahara | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Three-on-three basketball debuts as an Olympic sport in Tokyo and presents traditionally overlooked basketball countries with opportunities for medals.

Count the Netherlands among them. Basketball is far down the list of popular sports in the Netherlands, but the Dutch 3x3 men’s team has made strides in recent years.

They reached the Olympics by beating the United States and France in the qualification tournament.

The game is fast paced. There’s a 12-second shot clock and games are only 10 minutes long or first to 21.

The Netherlands open their Olympic campaign on July 24 against 3x3 powerhouse Serbia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man charged with two counts attempted first degree murder
Man charged for shooting on I-40
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed

Latest News

Police said Samantha Russell was taken to the hospital following a crash in Wichita. She did...
Pregnant woman killed in car crash, doctors deliver unborn baby
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 427 new cases reported Thurs.
Over a year after a jury concluded Michael Avenatti tried to extort millions of dollars from...
Avenatti sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for extortion
A police officer stands in front of Tokyo 2020 Olympic display at Haneda international airport...
Tokyo Olympics to be held without fans due to virus
Shelby County Health Department
New health directive reopens drinking fountains, removes plexiglass barriers