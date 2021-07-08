Advertise with WMC
First Alert to weekend rain and dropping temps

WMC First Alert Weather
By Brittney Bryant
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s cloudy this morning, but most of the area is dry. However, there could be an isolated downpour this afternoon with pop-up showers starting after 12 pm. Any rain will likely end after sunset and it will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s with a heat index around 100. Temperatures will drop to the mid 70s tonight.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 91 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 75 degrees. Wind: Southwest 5 mph.

FRIDAY: There will also be a chance for showers on Friday afternoon, but much of the area will remain dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a heat index around 100. It will be dry on Friday night with lows in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a small chance of an afternoon shower or storm. However, rain chances will be higher on Sunday as a front approaches the area. Most of the rain will be in the late afternoon and evening, so you will have time to enjoy your day before rain arrives. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 90s and Sunday temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: The front will stall over the area on Monday and Tuesday, so showers will continue. The best chance for rain will be south of I-40. At this point, it looks like temperatures will drop slightly to the mid to upper 80s at the start of the week, but will quickly rise back up by mid-week. Humidity will remain high, so we won’t see much relief from the heat.

