Grizzlies prepare for NBA Draft with player workouts

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In hoops, the Memphis Grizzlies are conducting workouts behind closed doors for the upcoming NBA Draft. 

In to show his stuff Wednesday, Former Arizona State Freshman Josh Christopher, a 6′5″ shooting guard.

Christopher had a strong NBA Draft combine, to compliment his freshman season, where he averaged more than 14 points, 4.7 assists and a steal and a half a game with the Sun Devils.

Best is his ability to score through contact. The NBA Draft is July 29.

