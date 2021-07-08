Grizzlies prepare for NBA Draft with player workouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In hoops, the Memphis Grizzlies are conducting workouts behind closed doors for the upcoming NBA Draft.

In to show his stuff Wednesday, Former Arizona State Freshman Josh Christopher, a 6′5″ shooting guard.

Christopher had a strong NBA Draft combine, to compliment his freshman season, where he averaged more than 14 points, 4.7 assists and a steal and a half a game with the Sun Devils.

Best is his ability to score through contact. The NBA Draft is July 29.

