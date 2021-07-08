Ida B. Wells Celebration Week to kick-off ahead of statue unveiling in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Bluff City is getting ready for the unveiling of the first of its kind Ida B. Wells statue amid a week of celebration to honor the civil rights leader.

The celebration week will kick off July 11 and wrap up on July 16. Some of the activities include community worship, a parade and the big unveiling.

The Memphis Memorial Committee says this is the country’s first statue honoring Wells for her fight in civil rights, anti-lynching advocacy and woman’s suffrage. She also has ties to Memphis being a teacher at the Woodstock School in Shelby County in the late 1800s and a journalist who set up shop on Beale Street.

For more information on Ida B. Wells Celebration Week visit https://www.idabwellsmemphis.org/.

