Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man charged with firing AK-47 near traffic stop

Dyersburg Police charged a man with firing an AK-47 near a police traffic stop on Saturday night.
Dyersburg Police charged a man with firing an AK-47 near a police traffic stop on Saturday night.
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dyersburg, Tenn. (WMC) - Dyersburg Police charged a man with firing an AK-47 near a police traffic stop on Saturday night.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop when they heard gunfire coming from the Ewell Street area.

The officers left the traffic stop and began searching the area, conducting interviews with various individuals who heard the gunshots.

Officers were spoke with Jeffery Atwell, who told them that fireworks were being shot. Police also noticed Marcus Akins, a convicted felon, inside the house.

Upon further investigation, officers found an AK-47 that was still hot lying next the Akins’s chair, two magazines inside the home and spent shell casings outside of the home.

Akins has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment.

Atwell was given a citation for the manufacture, sale and discharge of fireworks.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Man charged with two counts attempted first degree murder
Man charged for shooting on I-40
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed

Latest News

AK-47 shots fired in Dyersburg
AK-47 shots fired in Dyersburg
Adren Johnson arrested for shooting 12-year-old
Police arrest suspect after shooting 12-year-old on Fourth of July
Zennie Vasser mugshot
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive
Fatal crash on Park Avenue and Boston Street
1 dead, 2 injured in crash at intersection in Orange Mound