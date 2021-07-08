Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Long after the blue lights stop flashing and the crime scene tape is tossed in the trash, violent crime victims are often left to deal with the aftermath.

“Baby, I pray about it every day. I thank God for me being here every day,” said Lachrisa Oliver, who was involved in a double shooting March 3.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Carnes Avenue, Oliver says she was returning home from a trip to the corner store when she heard gunshots.

“The last thing I remember seeing was my son. My son stood in this door. He was screaming,” said Oliver.

She and her nephew P.J. were shot in her front yard. She survived critical injuries, but her 20-year-old nephew died right there on the scene.

“It just shook my whole body all the way to my soul,” said P.J.’s father, Phillip Weeden.

Weeden, who lives nearby, and Oliver say they are living in their own personal hell.

”I do not sleep. I don’t sleep. I don’t eat. I don’t do anything. I ‘m tired of being locked up here. It’s not fair,” said Oliver.

Oliver says she is forced to live in the same house in the same Orange Mound neighborhood as those charged with the shooting. According to court documents, there are three people charged in connection with the case, including a juvenile.

Tajuana and Teuana Ayers were given 15,000 and 25,000 bonds respectively. Both have posted their bonds.

“These people are still in the neighborhood. They may ride by while we’re here,” said Weeden.

Oliver says she’s terrified.

After six years in the house, Oliver says she wants out. Since the shooting, she’s attempted to move out, but she can’t get approval.

Oliver says she’s limited to where she can go since she depends on funds from the Memphis Housing Authority (MHA).

“It’s about our lives. It’s about our safety. It’s about us being protected,” said Oliver.

She says landlords are hesitant to rent to her, even with dedicated funds from MHA.

For now, Oliver says she is preparing for her court case, but it would be much easier if she didn’t have to live in the same house where the crime was committed.

