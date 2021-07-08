Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting

Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting
Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting((Source: WMC))
By Kelli Cook
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Long after the blue lights stop flashing and the crime scene tape is tossed in the trash, violent crime victims are often left to deal with the aftermath.

“Baby, I pray about it every day. I thank God for me being here every day,” said Lachrisa Oliver, who was involved in a double shooting March 3.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Carnes Avenue, Oliver says she was returning home from a trip to the corner store when she heard gunshots.

“The last thing I remember seeing was my son. My son stood in this door. He was screaming,” said Oliver.

She and her nephew P.J. were shot in her front yard. She survived critical injuries, but her 20-year-old nephew died right there on the scene.

“It just shook my whole body all the way to my soul,” said P.J.’s father, Phillip Weeden.

Weeden, who lives nearby, and Oliver say they are living in their own personal hell.

”I do not sleep. I don’t sleep. I don’t eat. I don’t do anything. I ‘m tired of being locked up here. It’s not fair,” said Oliver.

Oliver says she is forced to live in the same house in the same Orange Mound neighborhood as those charged with the shooting. According to court documents, there are three people charged in connection with the case, including a juvenile.

Tajuana and Teuana Ayers were given 15,000 and 25,000 bonds respectively. Both have posted their bonds.

“These people are still in the neighborhood. They may ride by while we’re here,” said Weeden.

Oliver says she’s terrified.

After six years in the house, Oliver says she wants out. Since the shooting, she’s attempted to move out, but she can’t get approval.

Oliver says she’s limited to where she can go since she depends on funds from the Memphis Housing Authority (MHA).

“It’s about our lives. It’s about our safety. It’s about us being protected,” said Oliver.

She says landlords are hesitant to rent to her, even with dedicated funds from MHA.

For now, Oliver says she is preparing for her court case, but it would be much easier if she didn’t have to live in the same house where the crime was committed.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Billy Turner and Sherra Wright stand accused of killing former Memphis Grizzlies star Lorenzen...
Sherra Wright’s lawyer is a no show at post-conviction hearing
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Former wrestler sworn in as Walls, Mississippi alderman
Jer’Miracle Walton, 21, and Jamal Medlock, 21, are charged with first-degree murder.
Two charged after man found dead at Memphis hotel
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting
Memphis police officer injured in crash while responding to shooting

Latest News

Signs against gun violence placed throughout community after child’s death in Klondike
Signs against gun violence placed throughout community after child’s death in Klondike
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Tennessee $250 flight vouchers meeting mixed reviews
Tennessee $250 flight vouchers meeting mixed reviews