Mother and 2-year-old daughter still missing after nearly 2 weeks

City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
City Watch Alert for Jennifer and Christina Evans
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The search continues for a Memphis mother and her 2-year-old daughter who were reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Alert for Jennifer and 2-year-old Christina Evans on July 1, reporting the mother-daughter duo was last seen Saturday, June 26.

The two were in a white 2007 Honda Accord with Tennessee tag 8X2-3F2 on Navajo Lane.

Jennifer is a 36-year-old Black woman last seen wearing a white t-shirt, white, blue and green pants with a headscarf. She has dark hair, brown eyes, weighs about 178 pounds and is 5′9″.

Christina is described as a Black female last seen wearing a yellow and white dress. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Call Memphis police at 901-545-2677 if you have any information on their whereabouts.

