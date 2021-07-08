Advertise with WMC
MPD issues warrant in shooting that killed 7-year-old; 2 persons of interest sought

Left: Jordan Pittman Middle: Person of Interest Right: Person of Interest
Left: Jordan Pittman Middle: Person of Interest Right: Person of Interest((Source: Memphis Police Department))
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest warrant has been issued for one suspect in a Memphis shooting that left a 7-year-old boy dead.

Jordan Pittman is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened July 4 on North Montgomery. When officers arrived to the scene, they located multiple people shot. Seven-year-old Kelby Shorty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos of two persons of interest that police are attempting to identify have also been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

