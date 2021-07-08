MPD issues warrant in shooting that killed 7-year-old; 2 persons of interest sought

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An arrest warrant has been issued for one suspect in a Memphis shooting that left a 7-year-old boy dead.

Jordan Pittman is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, and two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The shooting happened July 4 on North Montgomery. When officers arrived to the scene, they located multiple people shot. Seven-year-old Kelby Shorty was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos of two persons of interest that police are attempting to identify have also been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

