Police arrest suspect after shooting 12-year-old on Fourth of July

Adren Johnson arrested for shooting 12-year-old
Adren Johnson arrested for shooting 12-year-old(WMC/MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is sitting behind bars without bond after a domestic dispute left a 12-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

An affidavit says the 12-year-old and her brother were left with an aunt and her boyfriend, Adren Johnson, to celebrate July 4 when the couple got into a fight.

When the victim’s mother arrived at the home on Durham Avenue near Millington Road to get her children, Johnson allegedly recognized her and followed her and the children outside.

Investigators say Johnson began firing shots as the three of them got into the car, with one of the bullets striking the 12-year-old in the arm.

The mother rushed to a nearby police station on Millington Road to report the incident, according to the affidavit.

Investigators later found at least 15 casings between the front porch of the home and the street.

Johnson is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony

