Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to shots fired on Shelby Drive on Wednesday night.

Police reportedly arrived on the scene to find Zennie Vasser and Marico Humes involved in a struggle while Vasser had a handgun. An officer was able to intervene and gain control of the weapon.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 424 E Shelby Drive. Officers located two shooting victims. Both were xported to ROH. One is listed as critical, and the other is non-critical.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 8, 2021

According to the affidavit, officers then noticed Humes had five gunshot wounds and another person, Samuel Kemp, had a gunshot wound as well.

According to the affidavit, Vasser was taken into custody but refused to acknowledge his Miranda Rights. Police say he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

Humes and Kemp were both transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and one not.

