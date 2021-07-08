Advertise with WMC
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

Zennie Vasser mugshot
Zennie Vasser mugshot(Memphis Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to shots fired on Shelby Drive on Wednesday night.

Police reportedly arrived on the scene to find Zennie Vasser and Marico Humes involved in a struggle while Vasser had a handgun. An officer was able to intervene and gain control of the weapon.

According to the affidavit, officers then noticed Humes had five gunshot wounds and another person, Samuel Kemp, had a gunshot wound as well.

According to the affidavit, Vasser was taken into custody but refused to acknowledge his Miranda Rights. Police say he appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

Humes and Kemp were both transported to the hospital, one in critical condition and one not.

