SCHD: Nearly 60 Delta variant cases identified in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department is urging the public to get vaccinated against the Delta variant, an ongoing concern in the Mid-South, as the test positivity rate begins to rise.

Health department data shows the 7-day average positivity rate is now 4.5%, increasing from 2.9% on July 1st.

A total of 58 Delta variant cases have been identified in Shelby County, according to health officials. With the variant being highly transmissible, SCHD projects it could soon become the dominant strain across the county by the end of July.

Those who have been vaccinated and manage to contract the virus, a breakthrough case, experience milder symptoms and less severe risks, according to SCHD. Officials believe those outcomes alone are reason enough to get a vaccine as soon as possible.

On Thursday, the health department also reported 88 new cases across the county with no additional deaths.

Daily case reports have dropped within the last two months with the health department reporting over 50 consecutive days with less than 100 new cases. Shelby County is working towards its new goal of 100 days under 100 new cases.

SCHD says the weekly rolling average of COVID-19 cases in Shelby County is at 65 as of Thursday.

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - July 8 (SCHD)

There are currently 644 active cases in the county. The active case count has remained below 1,000 since Friday, May 28.

Shelby County has had 100,330 cases and 1,690 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 699,046 vaccines have been administered with 391,595 people now fully vaccinated. The county’s goal is 700,000 to reach herd immunity.

The health department reported an increase in the test positivity rate update on Friday, July 2. The most recent data for the week ending June 26 shows a 3 percent test positivity rate -- up from 2.5 percent a week earlier and the previous week at 2.7 percent. It peaked at 17.9 percent in the first few days of the year.

