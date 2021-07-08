Advertise with WMC
Signs against gun violence placed throughout community after child’s death in Klondike

Signs against gun violence placed throughout community after child's death in Klondike
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An activist took to the streets Wednesday to curb crimes against children.

Stevie Moore with the group, Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, canvassed the neighborhood on Montgomery Street in Memphis. near the site of the shooting death of seven-year-old Kelbey Shorty on July 4.

Moore and other volunteers put up signs with the message, “bullets don’t dodge our babies.”

So far, no arrests for the shooting of Kelby.

