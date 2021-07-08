Signs against gun violence placed throughout community after child’s death in Klondike

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An activist took to the streets Wednesday to curb crimes against children.

Stevie Moore with the group, Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives, canvassed the neighborhood on Montgomery Street in Memphis. near the site of the shooting death of seven-year-old Kelbey Shorty on July 4.

Moore and other volunteers put up signs with the message, “bullets don’t dodge our babies.”

So far, no arrests for the shooting of Kelby.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.