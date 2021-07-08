Speed humps installed in downtown Memphis to control speeding and street racing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - By now you’ve probably seen and have driven over the speed humps that were recently installed in the downtown area. The question now is will those be permanent?

Driving around downtown Memphis has become a bumpy ride.

The City of Memphis recently installed speed humps on Riverside, Main, and Front Street due to the constant speeding and street racing.

“Every single day, the calls don’t stop, the emails don’t stop. It seems like there’s an influx of calls, you know, I guess in the middle of COVID there was a lot of drag racing going on,” Councilmember JB Smiley said.

The speed humps are temporary and at this point, it seems that’s how things will stay.

“There’s no current plans for permanent speed humps because what the city is waiting on is input from the Memphis Police Department. Are these speed humps working? And right now it seems like they are working. So, I’m assuming that these speed humps are going to stay in place for the foreseeable future,” Smiley said.

While some residents are happy and would like the speed humps to be more than just temporary, others say it’s a lot of stop and go.

“I think they’re good and bad. They slow down the traffic and prevent the street racing, but overall they really do make me stop my car and they’re a little aggressive. But they’re good and bad,” downtown resident Coleman Stitt said.

WMC reached out to MPD, asking if they have noticed a change since the speed humps were installed, but we have not heard back.

Smiley also said if they were to install permanent speed humps, they would have to get approval from the fire department as it may impact their response time.

As for cost, he says it’s about $8,500 for every row of speed humps and $25,000 per street.

“So, imagine that across downtown. So, the number could get up there. But I do believe there’d be funds available if it’s deemed necessary,” Smiley said.

Smiley also said the city ordered 1,000 temporary speed bumps and plan to install all of them.

If you would like to see some installed in your neighborhood, you can reach out to your council member and submit your request.

