Tennessee governor to visit 300 troops at southern border

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The governor of Tennessee announced Thursday that he will visit 300 Tennessee troops at the southern border.

Governor Bill Lee will travel this weakened to meet with Tennessee National Guard troops and evaluate needs in securing the border.

“The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are playing a significant role in quelling the most severe border crisis we’ve seen in 20 years,” said Gov. Lee. “I want to personally commend the more than 300 Tennesseans who are serving our country and on the front lines of this crisis.”

There are currently 300 Tennessee National Guard members stationed at multiple sites throughout the border region of Texas to provide support to Customs and Border Protection.

