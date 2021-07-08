Advertise with WMC
Trinidad and Tobago wins in Gold Cup with 901 FC help

By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Let’s hit the pitch where one of Memphis 901 FC’s star players is helping his nation advance in the Concacaf Gold Cup.

Dre Fortune slots this penalty kick, one of seven, in the match past the French Guyana keeper to help Trinidad and Tobago advance to the group stage with an 8-7 shootout win. 

T&T will play Mexico Saturday.

901 FC’s next match is Saturday at Birmingham Legion.

