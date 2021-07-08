University of Memphis announces new assistant basketball coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Tigers announced the addition of a new assistant basketball coach, Larry Brown.

Larry Brown is a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer and has been the only head coach to win both an NCAA national championship and an NBA championship.

Head coach Penny Hardaway says he could not be more thrilled to add someone of Brown’s caliber to the program and that Brown will make a tremendous impact on the student-athletes.

