WATCH: Rappel down building in downtown Memphis with new Mid-South Food Bank fundraiser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - WMC Action News 5′s Ron Childers is launching a new campaign Thursday to raise money for the Mid-South Food Bank.

It’s called Heights for Hunger, and if you can raise $1,000 before October, you’ll get the chance to rappel down the First Horizon Building.

The rappel is operated by Over the Edge’s certified technicians.

The event is Oct. 15 and 16. Sign up here to participate in Heights for Hunger.

Watch Ron’s announcement live at 11 a.m. on our Facebook page from the top of the First Horizon building in downtown Memphis.

