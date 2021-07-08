West Memphis Police give update on Fourth of July crime operation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department held a press conference Thursday to discuss findings in a Fourth of July crime operation.

West Memphis Police Chief Michael Pope has been in his position for one month. He is carrying over decades of past law enforcement experience in Shelby County and using it to implement initiatives aimed at keeping residents safe during holidays.

“I was a former commander for the Metro DUI unit and every holiday we did set a race to this magnitude,” he said during Thursday’s press conference.

This Fourth of July, Chief Pope launched “Operation Stars and Bars.” It required weeks of planning and heavy surveillance to make sure residents celebrating independence day were protected.

”We did ops plans on all our targets, ops plans on all our high-risk search warrants, and put some surveillance on the ground to confirm these people were home,” said Lieutenant Brent Bradley.

The operation lasted from Saturday morning July 3 until early Monday July 5.

It resulted in 25 felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, and seven cease fire warrants.

West Memphis mayor Marco McClendon is grateful law enforcement were able to get several guns off the streets.

“We want to do everything that we can to prevent any type of incident that may happen with these types of guns. These guns don’t need to be in the wrong hands,” McClendon stated.

The West Memphis Police Department collaborated with State Police, ATF, Marion Police Department and Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department to pull off the operation.

Chief Pope says there are plans to do more like it in the future.

“I look forward to the working relationships that we develop with all the agencies involved. As we continue our quest with the one goal in mind - making West Memphis safe,” said Pope, “And let the committee know that we hear their cries about the crime in these areas and that we’re going to be out there we’re going to be in full force.”

