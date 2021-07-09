Advanced technology helps SCSO solve crime, recover dozens of stolen vehicles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriffs’ Office is using state-of-the-art technology to crack down on crime and recover nearly 100 stolen vehicles.

The license plate reader technology by Flock Safety helped SCSO with two amber alerts, eight homicide arrests, recover 96 stolen cars and reduce certain crimes by about 17% since 2019, according to Flock Safety.

Company officials say the cameras are also able to pinpoint locations of wanted vehicles within seconds and send officers real-time alerts for stolen cars and wanted persons in a state or national crime database.

