Big decision, big money in store for Tigers hoop recruit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - University of Memphis Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Brown says his first order of business, is to head to Philadelphia to scout an AAU Tournament.

Philly is also where the Nation’s Number-1 Recruit for the Class of 2022, Jalen Duren, is playing.

A top target for Memphis, Duren included the Tigers on his final list of five possibilities last Friday. Miami and Kentucky are the other schools on his list, but Duren’s possibilities also include the pros, from the NBA G-League to the NBL in Australia. Word is the G-League may be preparing to offer Duren, a 6′10″ 230 pounder, up to 7-figures to turn pro.

Memphis, and the other schools involved, are hoping to counter that offer by virtue of the Name, Image and Likeness legislation just passed by the NCAA.

Duren also could reclassify to play this season. If he does and signs with Memphis, he could boost the Tigers Pre-Season rankings from Top 30 to Top 15. Stay tuned.

