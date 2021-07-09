Caught on camera: Bear walking in Knoxville suburb

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Home surveillance on a house in the Painter Farms neighborhood in Karns caught a bear walking between two homes.

Stephanie Plante had just gotten home when she noticed her neighbor outside in between his home and hers.

“And then he knocked on our door and was like just wanted to let you know that a bear just went down there,” said Plante.

She went inside to look at her home surveillance.

“No way. There’s a bear in my neighborhood like he just ran next to my house, like no way,” said Plante.

She’d lived nearly a decade in the Painter Farms neighborhood and never saw anything like it.

“Pigeon Forge and all that is where you’d expect to see them, not so much in Karns,” said Plante.

She let TWRA know. A TWRA spokesperson told me the black bear population is nearing 1,000 of these animals in the Cumberland plateau.

When bears come to Knox County he said they primarily venture to the North Knox area, where Stephanie lives.

The spokesperson said the males are looking for love. During June and July is when they’ll travel up to 15 miles to find it, often finding themselves in North Knox County.

He also shared it’s blackberry season when bears like to forge for food.

Lastly, the spokesperson said with more video camera surveillance, more people are spotting these animals.

“Just means they’re a little more brave than we expected,” said Plante.

To learn how to stay safe with bears near you click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.