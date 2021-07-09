Advertise with WMC
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Caught on camera: Bear walking in Knoxville suburb

Home surveillance on a house in the Painter Farms neighborhood in Karns caught a bear walking between two homes.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Home surveillance on a house in the Painter Farms neighborhood in Karns caught a bear walking between two homes.

Stephanie Plante had just gotten home when she noticed her neighbor outside in between his home and hers.

“And then he knocked on our door and was like just wanted to let you know that a bear just went down there,” said Plante.

She went inside to look at her home surveillance.

“No way. There’s a bear in my neighborhood like he just ran next to my house, like no way,” said Plante.

She’d lived nearly a decade in the Painter Farms neighborhood and never saw anything like it.

“Pigeon Forge and all that is where you’d expect to see them, not so much in Karns,” said Plante.

She let TWRA know. A TWRA spokesperson told me the black bear population is nearing 1,000 of these animals in the Cumberland plateau.

When bears come to Knox County he said they primarily venture to the North Knox area, where Stephanie lives.

The spokesperson said the males are looking for love. During June and July is when they’ll travel up to 15 miles to find it, often finding themselves in North Knox County.

He also shared it’s blackberry season when bears like to forge for food.

Lastly, the spokesperson said with more video camera surveillance, more people are spotting these animals.

“Just means they’re a little more brave than we expected,” said Plante.

To learn how to stay safe with bears near you click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

15-year-old arrested in Jackson for capital murder
Permitless Carry Passes
Memphis police clear up confusion surrounding Tennessee’s new permitless carry law
Crime victim fights for justice after deadly shooting
Memphis woman desperate for new home and fears retaliation after double shooting
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Evidence in West Memphis Three case missing or destroyed
Zennie Vasser mugshot
Police: Two shot on Shelby Drive

Latest News

Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Lincoln Police arrest woman for hit and run caught on camera
WMC First Alert Weather
Showers, some storms possible this weekend
Tennessee farms have plenty of blueberries and blackberries available for picking during the...
Tennessee blackberries and blueberries are ready for picking
City Watch Alert: Stand Frazier
City Watch Alert: 62-year-old man with ‘mental condition’ reported missing
MPD issues warrant in shooting that killed 7-year-old; 2 persons of interest sought
Warrant issued for murder suspect in shooting death of 7-year-old boy