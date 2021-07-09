City Watch Alert: 62-year-old man with ‘mental condition’ reported missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police issued a City Watch Alert for a 62-year-old man with a mental condition they say went missing Thursday night.

Officials say Stand Frazier was last seen around 8 p.m. on Beaver Trail Lane.

He is described as a Black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 230 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue swim shorts and a white ball cap.

If you see Frazier, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.