Germantown Performing Arts Center set to re-open its doors

By Tucker Robbins
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) will be reopening for in-person audiences later this year.

After a year with no events because of COVID-19, GPAC will be opening Season 27 in October.

Here are the dates for their 2021-2022 season:

  • October 23 - The Hot Sardines
  • October 30 - Kurt Elling Quintet
  • November 6 - Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
  • November 13 - Maceo Parker
  • February 22 - Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony
  • March 26 - Pilobolus

All of the shows will begin at 8 p.m. in the Duncan-William Performance Hall

