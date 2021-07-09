Germantown Performing Arts Center set to re-open its doors

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) will be reopening for in-person audiences later this year.

After a year with no events because of COVID-19, GPAC will be opening Season 27 in October.

Here are the dates for their 2021-2022 season:

October 23 - The Hot Sardines

October 30 - Kurt Elling Quintet

November 6 - Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn

November 13 - Maceo Parker

February 22 - Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony

March 26 - Pilobolus

All of the shows will begin at 8 p.m. in the Duncan-William Performance Hall

