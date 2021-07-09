Germantown Performing Arts Center set to re-open its doors
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC) will be reopening for in-person audiences later this year.
After a year with no events because of COVID-19, GPAC will be opening Season 27 in October.
Here are the dates for their 2021-2022 season:
- October 23 - The Hot Sardines
- October 30 - Kurt Elling Quintet
- November 6 - Béla Fleck and Abigail Washburn
- November 13 - Maceo Parker
- February 22 - Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony
- March 26 - Pilobolus
All of the shows will begin at 8 p.m. in the Duncan-William Performance Hall
