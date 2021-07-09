Advertise with WMC
Man dies in hospital after shooting, suspect charged with second-degree murder

Shaun Hughes
Shaun Hughes(WMC/MPD)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is facing a second-degree murder charge for his death.

Memphis police say Shaun Hughes is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday night around 9:40 p.m. on Azalia Street in South Memphis.

EMS rushed the victim to the hospital but he did not survive his injuries, according to police.

We are working to learn more about the motive of the shooting.

