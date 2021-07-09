Man dies in hospital after shooting, suspect charged with second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One man is dead and another is facing a second-degree murder charge for his death.

Memphis police say Shaun Hughes is in custody in connection to a shooting that happened Thursday night around 9:40 p.m. on Azalia Street in South Memphis.

EMS rushed the victim to the hospital but he did not survive his injuries, according to police.

We are working to learn more about the motive of the shooting.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 1227 Azalia St. One male shooting victim was located. He was xported to ROH in critical condition.

No suspect info was given. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 9, 2021

